Laura Marie James Harried passed away on Sept. 8 in Marietta, Georgia. She was 80.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Lakeview Memorial

Funeral Home. A private burial will follow under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation

will be held from 2 until 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.