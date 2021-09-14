Mary Lee Wheatley

Published 1:54 pm Tuesday, September 14, 2021

By Staff Reports

A celebration of life will be held for Mary Lee Wheatley on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. at Zion Travelers M.B. Church. Wheatley will lie in repose from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C.J. Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, Sept. 17, from 1 to 6 p.m. with family being present from 5 to 6 p.m.

 Wheatley was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Lee Wheatley, and her brother, Isiah Thornton.

Mary’s memories will be forever cherished by her three children, Edward James Good, Sr. (Tina), Angela Wheatley, Jacqueline Nicholas (Vernon); eight grandchildren, three siblings, Pinkney Thornton, Jr. (Marla), Barbara Williams (John Earl) and Diane Tolliver.

Mary Lee Wheatley transitioned Sept. 6, in Pearland, Texas, at the age of 75.

