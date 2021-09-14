PCA snaps slump with doubleheader sweep

Published 5:33 pm Tuesday, September 14, 2021

By Ernest Bowker

Porter's Chapel Academy softball player Katie Tillman hit four doubles and scored six runs in a doubleheader sweep of Greenville Christian on Monday.

Porter’s Chapel Academy’s softball team broke out of its slump in a big way Monday.

The Lady Eagles amassed 34 hits and scored 36 runs to sweep a doubleheader from Greenville Christian, 17-1 and 19-0.

PCA (4-13) was shut out in its previous two games, and snapped a five-game losing streak.

Raegan Thornell led PCA’s onslaught by going 6-for-6 with four extra-base hits and five RBIs in the two games. Katie Tillman hit four doubles and scored six runs, and Emily Philipson had six RBIs.

Marley Bufkin was 4-for-6 in the doubleheader, with two RBIs and five runs scored.

Sophie Masterson and Emily Muirhead both pitched no-hitters in games that lasted a total of five innings because of the mercy rule.

PCA will host Wilkinson County Christian in a varsity doubleheader Saturday at 2 p.m. at Sports Force Parks.

Central Hinds 9, St. Aloysius 5
St. Aloysius pitcher Kyleigh Cooper racked up nine strikeouts, but her defense committed four errors that led to seven unearned runs and a loss to Central Hinds on Monday.

Cooper allowed seven hits and only two walks in six innings, in addition to her strikeout total. She also went 2-for-3 at the plate, with two singles, one walk and three runs scored.

Maddy McSherry hit a double and a triple for St. Al, and drove in three runs, while Ali Grace Luke doubled and drove in a run.

Cooper’s Central Hinds counterpart, Joely Brown, had 15 strikeouts and walked three batters in seven innings.

Central Hinds scored all of its runs in the first four innings. Gracie Lay was 3-for-3 with a double, two triples, two RBIs and three runs scored. Brown walked twice and scored two runs.

PCA snaps slump with doubleheader sweep

