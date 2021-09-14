Sister Patricia Parker, RSM, died at Catherine’s Residence, St. Louis, Mo., on Friday, Sept. 3. Sister was 86 years old and a Sister of Mercy approaching 69 years in the Community.

She was born in New Orleans, La. on Dec. 2, 1934, and reared in Biloxi, Miss. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Irma Miller Parker and August H. Parker, Sr.; and her brothers Arthur, Milton, John and Donnie, in addition to her faithful brother-in-law, Walker Tucei.

She is survived by her loving sister, June P. Tucei of New Orleans; and her brothers, August Parker and Henry Parker, in addition to a host of cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and coworkers.

Sister entered the Religious Sisters of Mercy on Sept. 7, 1952, and professed her Final Vows on Aug. 16, 1958, in St. Louis, Mo. Her ring motto is, “Jesus, My Love-Mary, My Mother.”

Sister’s community and ministry experiences brought her to Fort Scott, Kansas and areas throughout the state of Mississippi, especially in Jackson and Vicksburg.

Her enjoyments of life included always celebrating with family and loved ones for any occasion, and she was an avid lover of the outdoors. With her younger family members, she enjoyed fishing and always renewed her spirits by mowing the lawn and caring for her flowers and vegetable gardens.

Sr. Patricia’s passion for her profession of nursing brought her forth to share her clinical and leadership skills, as well as her desire to ever serve those most in need. In her later years, in partnership with Sr. Robyn Huser, they helped to co-found the Delta Express Mobile Clinic in the Mississippi Delta area.

Sister’s loving, compassionate heart called her to serve in multiple capacities dedicated to the Corporal and Spiritual Works of Mercy.

She retired and moved to Catherine’s Residence in 2019.

A private service will be in St. Louis with a private burial in Vicksburg in the near future.