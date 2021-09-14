Warren County Grand Jury August Session: Man indicted for murder in sister’s death

A Warren County man accused in the shooting death of his sister has been indicted by the Warren County grand jury.

The two-count indictment charging Brian Keith Greer with murder in the death of his sister Heather Hearn and possession of a weapon after felony conviction was handed down by the grand jury during its August session.

Greer is at the Mississippi Department of Corrections Leake County Correctional Facility in Carthage, where he is serving a six-year sentence for possession of precursor with intent to manufacture involving a case in Warren County. He is indicted as a habitual offender because he has prior felony convictions.

Greer, 41, is accused of shooting Hearn on May 15, 2020, during an argument at her camper off Tiffintown Road. He was later arrested in Yazoo County and Yazoo County authorities recovered a .22-caliber handgun.

Hearn died from her wounds in June 2020.

Other indictments include:

• Kasonya Jackson, 29, 280 Tully St., two counts of aggravated assault.

Jackson is accused of stabbing a 15-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman during an early morning argument on July 7 in the parking lot of the Circle K at U.S. 80 and MS. 27.

The fight was broken up by three Warren County sheriff’s deputies who were at the store and disarmed Jackson. The two victims were later released from the hospital.

• Omar Deshun Carter, 19, 3062 Wisconsin Ave.; Depeytric Coleman, 20, 1234 East Ave.; and Bobby Gene McGee, 27, 306 West 18th St., Yazoo City; aggravated assault, kidnapping.

The trio is accused of beating a man and then tying him up and preventing him from seeking treatment for his injuries.

McGee was indicted as a habitual offender because he had previous felony convictions.

• Jontario King, 20, 733 Redbone Road; aggravated domestic assault-strangling.

• Kentrell Herrington, 23, 1205 China St., Apt. 5; third-offense domestic violence.

• Aaron Richman, 29, 4179 U. S. 49, Hattiesburg; grand larceny.

• Michael Fortner, 35, 402 Locust St., Apt. 202; larceny-motor vehicle.

• Marcus Wade Hull, 34, 232 Pear Orchard Drive; burglary of a dwelling.

• Dywayne Jackson Parson, 48, 1105 Harrison St.; domestic aggravated assault-strangling.

• Kenneth Galtney, 18, 1116 South St., possession of a stolen firearm.

• Grady C. Bishop, 28, 3365 U. S. 61 South, Lot 3; burglary of a dwelling, possession of a firearm after felony conviction and possession of a stolen firearm. He was indicted as a habitual offender because he had previous felony convictions.

• Alonzo Curtis, 39, 44 Taylor St.; sale of a controlled substance-cocaine, possession of a controlled substance-cocaine, possession of a weapon after felony conviction and possession of a stolen firearm. He was indicted as a habitual offender.

• Zaccheus Tyler, 34, 50 Openwood Lane; possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, sales of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

• David Walter Morgan, 40, 13314 Ms. 1, Rolling Fork; second-degree arson.

• Gabriante Riley, 24, 902 Blossom Lane, E11; Malicious mischief.

• Amos Lee Curtis, 41, 1413 Hair St., Jackson; possession of a weapon after felony conviction. He was indicted as a habitual offender.

• Jermarcus Donta Trisby, 24, 725 Locust St.; possession of a weapon after felony conviction. He was indicted as a habitual offender.

• Johnny Brian Alexander, 39, 520 Berryman Road; possession of a weapon after felony conviction and possession of a stolen firearm. He was indicted as a habitual offender.

• Brian Dewayne Claiborne, 42, 2721 Alcorn Drive, Apt. 302; third-offense DUI.