Vicksburg man killed in Wednesday morning wreck

- A Vicksburg police office photographs the damage to a Cadillac Escalade, one of the vehicles damaged in a three-car wreck at Dana Road and U.S. 61 South that claimed the life of a Vicksburg man.
A Vicksburg man was killed Wednesday morning in a three-car accident at the intersection of U.S. 61 South and Dana Road.
Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey said Donald Leroy Schuman, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which occurred about 7:54 a.m.
He said Schuman was the lone occupant of the car.
