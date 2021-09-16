Funeral services for Derrick D. Bell are to be held on Friday, Sept. 17, in the Belmont Church Cemetery under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 11 a.m.

Derrick D. Bell passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 41. He worked for Batesville Casket Co. and was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Carrie Bell of Vicksburg, his mother Rebecca Bell of California and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and others.