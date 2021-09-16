Funeral services for Leola Harrington Gibbs are to be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m. in the Salem M.B. Church Cemetery, Fayette, Miss., under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home

Leola Harrington Gibbs passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. She was 59. She had worked at Cooper Lighting and was a member of the Salem M.B. Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Harrison, Sr.; her brothers, Willie Harrington, Jr. and Lloyd Harrington; her sisters Shirley Harrington, Georgia Ann Harrington and Rosie Lee Ware.

She is survived by her son, Quinton Lamar Reed of Vicksburg; her daughter, Keola L. Harrington, of Vicksburg; her mother Clara Harrington of Fayette; her brothers, Floyd Harrington, Claude Harrington, Benjamin Harrington, Benard Harrington and James C. Ware, all of Fayette; her sister Betty Felton and Ruby Ware both of Fayette; three grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and others.