Funeral services for Margaret Slaughter are to be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, graveside in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home with the Reverend Brian Crawford officiating.

Margaret Slaughter passed away on Monday, Sept. 13, in her home following a lengthy illness. She was 77. She had worked as a home healthcare giver and had attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred G. and Theresa Tavon Rader; her son David Slaughter; her brother Freddie Rader and sister Lydia James.

She is survived by her two sons, Eric Slaughter and Jimmie Ross, both of Vicksburg; her two daughters, Verda Sanchez and Judy Slaughter, both of Vicksburg; her two brothers, David Rader and Jack Rader, both of Vicksburg; and her two sisters Paula Davenport and Marie Jones both of Vicksburg; and Juanita Hollins of Eagle Lake, 11 grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and others.