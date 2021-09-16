A graveside service has been scheduled for Nicole S. Combs on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Nicole was preceded in death by her grandparents, Nancy Thomas, Cornelius Walker, Sr., Roberta B. Sanders and Archer Sanders, Sr.; brother Cedric Hogan; uncles, Cornelius Walker, Jr., Mose Sanders, Larry Sanders and Archer Sanders, Jr.

Nicole’s memory will be forever be cherished by her father, David B. Sanders; mother, Loretta Combs; her children, Precious Combs, Christina Craig, DeMarkious Jiles and Shawndarious Combs; her brothers, Mark Williams, Terrell Hogan; her sister Keisha Hogan and her godmothers, Sharon Blackmore and Tammy Knight.

Nicole S. Combs transitioned on Sept. 11 at the age of 34.

Service is provided by C.J. Williams Mortuary Services.