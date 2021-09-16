Vicksburg Police Department issues missing person report

A Vicksburg man is missing, according to an alert posted by the Vicksburg Police Department.

Aubrey Woods, address unknown, is missing. Woods is a 60-year-old Black male, bald with a gray beard. He is 5’7” and approximately 150 pounds. His birthday is Oct. 9.

According to VPD, he often spends time in the Mission 66 area.

Residents are encouraged to be on the lookout for Woods and call VPD Sgt. Curtis J. Judge if they know of Woods’ whereabouts.

Judge can be contacted at 601-831-8026, or those with information can call the police department at 601-636-2511.