Warren County Grand Jury August 2021: Woman indicted for murder in man’s death

A Vicksburg woman accused of shooting a man with a shotgun in a car has been indicted by a Warren County grand jury.

The indictment handed down by the grand jury charges Talisha Butler, also known as Talisha Butler Sylvester, 36, 1790 Fisher Ferry Road, with murder in the July 15, 2020, shooting death of Christopher Johnson, 37. The shooting occurred in a parking lot in the 2100 block of Clay Street, behind Boston Fish Supreme.

Butler later turned herself into then-Vicksburg Police Chief Milton Moore. Her bond was initially set at $500,000 and then reduced to $50,000 after a bond hearing in County Court and she was later released after posting the bond.

Other indictments include:

• Quinton Norfort, 27, 4725 Roberta Circle; aggravated assault, possession of a weapon after felony conviction, shooting at a motor vehicle and drive-by shooting involving a June 1 incident in which he is accused of shooting at another person.

He was arrested June 7 after leading Vicksburg police officers on a foot chase.

• Jeffrey Young, 56, 6025 Castle Road; aggravated assault. He is accused of shooting a man during an April 15 incident in the 3100 block of Washington Street. Young had a knife wound to the hand from the incident.

• Nicholas Patton, 20, 112 Hillside Circle; drive-by shooting.

• Kenneth Galtney, 18, 1116 South St.; possession of a stolen firearm involving a June 24 arrest. Galtney was also indicted in connection with an April 5 arrest involving a stolen 9mm handgun.

• Cedric Deon Kelly Jr., 22, 2727 Alcorn Drive, Apt. 87; possession of a stolen firearm.

• Jamal Lydell Williams, 34, 6695 MS. 27, Vicksburg; possession of a controlled substance-cocaine and possession of a weapon after felony conviction. He was indicted as a habitual offender because he had previous felony convictions.

• Marvell Amos, 34, 106 Ash St., Vicksburg; possession of a controlled substance-marijuana and possession of a weapon after felony conviction.

• Thomas Montreal Jones, 33, 4720 Roberto Circle; possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and possession of a weapon after felony conviction. He was indicted as a habitual offender.