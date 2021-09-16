Youth Vaccination Day planned by Vicksburg Warren School District, Warren County organizations

In most cases, COVID-19 is not as harmful to young people as it is for adults.

Where it can be detrimental, however, is when a student must miss days of school when they either contract the virus or are exposed to it.

Due to last year’s lockdown, learning losses were reported across the United States, including in Mississippi.

To help prevent this from occurring as well as to offer protection from coronavirus, the Vicksburg Warren School District has partnered with the Warren County Board of Supervisors, Warren County Emergency Management and the NAACP Vicksburg Branch to host a Youth Vaccination Day.

“This is designed to offer vaccinations to a really important segment of the population, and those are our adolescents,” Warren County District 3 Supervisor Shawn Jackson said.

The free event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Vicksburg Commons Shopping Center, 4000 South Frontage Road in what was formerly the site of the Gap Outlet Store.

“Kids and any member of their household who is eligible can come and receive their first, second or booster dose,” Jackson said.

Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer said the Youth Vaccination Day will look similar to the drive-thru vaccination site that was held at Uptown Vicksburg by Dillard’s.

Law enforcement and volunteers will be there to help direct traffic and volunteer nurses and nurses from the Warren County Health Department will be on-site administering the vaccines, Elfer said. The only difference is that instead of a drive-thru, this will be a walk-up site, he said.

Both Jackson and Elfer said those interested in getting a vaccine are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting www.covidvaccine.umc.edu., but no one will be turned away.

“We certainly want to get as many kids registered, parents, siblings and grandparents. The health department would prefer that you register on their website, but if somebody does show up for a vaccine and there are appointments available, the health department will schedule them an appointment on-site,” Elfer said.

Jackson stressed the importance of adolescents receiving the vaccine not only for themselves but for others.

“The more of our kids are vaccinated the safer our kids are,” Jackson said. “We are saving lives with teachers, and these are the same kids who go to grandparents and great-grandparent’s homes after school, so a key to safety is this age group.”

With three children in the school district, Jackson said she knows first-hand the vaccination status of the community affects children and getting back to normal.

“I have seen the effects of the quarantines of mass children and the threatening to break down the sports schedule, the anxiety of my kids when they have been sent home even just this school year and the fear that they could infect someone else. I have lived through that,” Jackson said.

Two of Jackson’s three children who were eligible for vaccines are vaccinated, she said, and she is hoping the Youth Vaccination Day will offer encouragement to others.

“This also allows families to easily get multiple school-age children and mama and daddy and everyone else vaccinated on one day, and the second shot at one time, she said.

During the event, Jackson said, there will be “give-aways” for those receiving a vaccine.

“We are working on these give-aways, and I am excited. We are working on making this something memorable for the kids,” Jackson said.

For those who need assistance in making an appointment, call 601-636-1544 or 601-634-8073.

Youth Vaccination Day will offer both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Those aged 12 to 17 are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Parents and guardians must also give their permission and be present for this age group to receive their first, second or booster doses.

If a first dose was received on or before Sept. 4, 2021, participants are more than likely eligible for and may receive a second COVID-19 dose at this event. And if a second dose was received more than 28 days ago, one may be eligible for and receive a COVID-19 booster dose.

Vaccination against COVID-19 is optional for students, but the Vicksburg Warren School District strongly encourages all eligible students and their families to be vaccinated. For more information on the vaccine for your student, contact Cedric Magee, Associate Superintendent at 601-638-5122.

For children receiving a vaccine, it is not recommended they take over-the-counter medicine – such as ibuprofen, aspirin, or acetaminophen – before vaccination for the purpose of trying to prevent vaccine-related side effects. It is not known how these medications might affect how well the vaccine works. However, if a child takes these medications regularly for other reasons, they should keep taking them before getting vaccinated. It is also not recommended to take antihistamines before getting a COVID-19 vaccine to try to prevent allergic reactions. Those who have questions about medications their child is taking should talk to their child’s doctor.

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, how to prepare your child for vaccination, and what to expect after vaccination, including information on potential vaccination side effects, visit:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/prepare-for-vaccination.html

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/expect/after.html/.

https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html

www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/vaccines