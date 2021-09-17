Defense, field goals carry Hinds past Northeast

BOONEVILLE ­— Hinds Community College used its defense and special teams to get back in the win column.

Ben Duncan kicked three field goals, while the Eagles’ defense forced four turnovers, scored on a safety and had a late goal line stand in an 18-13 win over Northeast Mississippi on Thursday night.

Khiry Gee had two of Hinds’ three interceptions, to go along with five tackles. Former Warren Central star Malik Sims had six tackles. Stefon Smith sacked Northeast quarterback Carter Putt in the end zone for a safety in the first quarter.

In the final two minutes, Hinds’ defense came up with a goal line stand to secure the win. Northeast moved the ball to the 1-yard line with 1:20 remaining before the Eagles forced a fumble that was recovered by Jaylen Knight.

“The key to the game was our four turnovers,” Hinds defensive coordinator John Hendrick said. “We still need to work on limiting big plays and tackling better as the season progresses.”

Putt completed 20 of 30 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns — both to Goldman Butler — but Northeast Mississippi (0-3) never led. The early safety and a 9-yard touchdown pass from BeSean McCray to Jaiden Burns midway through the first quarter put Hinds ahead 9-0.

Duncan kicked field goals of 25, 27 and 32 yards to help Hinds (2-1) keep Northeast at bay.

McCray finished 15-of-29 passing for only 114 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions. Jamarian Samuels rushed for 97 yards on 22 carries, and Kaleb Mosley caught six passes for 51 yards.

Coahoma 22, Itawamba 20

Jakobi Jackson scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 4-yard run in the third quarter, and Reginald Johnson returned an interception 76 yards for a touchdown in the fourth to lead Coahoma Community College (2-1) past Itawamba Community College (1-2).

Mekhi Norris threw a touchdown pass to Kobee Lockett in the first half for Coahoma.

Northwest Mississippi 51, Holmes 20

Jaquerrious Williams ran for two touchdowns, Jamarian Bracey finished with 116 yards and a TD on the ground, and Northwest Mississippi (2-1, 1-0 MACCC North) pulled away from Holmes (0-3, 0-1) in the second half.

Michael Hiers ran for a 9-yard touchdown and threw a 17-yard TD pass to D.T. Sheffield in the second quarter to put Northwest ahead 27-10, following a back-and-forth first quarter.

In the third quarter, Williams scored on a 15-yard and Bracey a 13-yard run to push it to 41-13.

Sheffield finished with five receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown for Northwest.

Thomas McCauley rushed for 104 yards for Holmes, and Kyren Batey added 66 yards and one touchdown.

Jones 33, East Central 13

No. 10 Jones College (3-0, 1-0 MACCC South) scored two touchdowns in its first six plays from scrimmage and went on to handle East Central (0-3, 0-1) on Thursday.

Jones had five interceptions, including a 65-yard touchdown return by Kenderian Dixon on the game’s final play. Dixon and Drew Horton each had nine tackles.

Offensively, La’Damian Webb rushed 13 times for 131 yards and two touchdowns. The NJCAA’s leading rusher now has 475 yards and six touchdowns in three games.

Gabriel Larry threw for one touchdown and ran for another for East Central.

Co-Lin 39, Southwest Mississippi 21

Paul Hargrave threw for two touchdowns, and Bobby Shanklin Jr. ran for two more to lead Copiah-Lincoln (1-2, 1-0 MACCC South) past Southwest Mississippi (1-2, 0-1).

Drexlan Allen also ran for 89 yards and a touchdown for Co-Lin, and Bryce Lofton kicked a pair of field goals. Lofton’s 25-yard field goal with 4:51 left in the third quarter put the Wolves ahead 36-7.

Southwest quarterback Luke Alleman was 22-of-30 passing for 203 yards and two touchdowns, but he also threw three interceptions and was sacked twice.

East Mississippi 56, Mississippi Delta 3

Jamari Jones completed 16 of 22 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns, and added a rushing touchdown as East Mississippi 3-0, 1-0 MACCC North) hammered Mississippi Delta (2-1, 0-1).

East Mississippi’s defense had nine tackles for loss, including three sacks, and forced four turnovers. Joshua Short returned a fumble for a touchdown.