Information on COVID-19 Booster Shots from Vicksburg physician Dan Edney

Published 3:50 pm Friday, September 17, 2021

By Terri Cowart Frazier

This graphic from the Mississippi State Department of Health shows the number of declining COVID-19 hospitalizations between Aug. 13 and Sept. 13. (MSDH Graphic)

As more information about COVID-19 booster shots becomes available, Dr. Dan Edney, a local physician and chief medical officer for the Mississippi State Department of Health, chose to share with readers his knowledge of the booster. 

“The booster is simply another dose of the vaccine and is administered to those with a more healthy immune system, but who are at a higher risk due to other health issues like age and were vaccinated more than six to eight months ago,” Edney said. 

Although not yet FDA approved, Edney said, boosters are being recommended based on observations of antibody levels in patients in clinical trials and on the medical consensus of what doctors think needs to be done, currently. 

“(Administering boosters is) also based on our ongoing clinical experience with vaccine breakthroughs,” he said. 

Edney said he supports boosters for those who are high-risk but on a “case by case basis” at the discretion of a patient’s physician. 

Criteria for getting a booster shot can depend on the level of a patient’s antibodies, Edney said, but this should be left up to the physician. 

“Personally, if I’m concerned (about administering a booster) but there is not a definite indication, I use levels to help me decide,” he said. 

Receiving a “third dose” of the vaccine has been approved under the FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Pfizer and Moderna for those who are immunocompromised. 

Edney said he fully supports administering third doses to those who are on immunosuppressive drugs, taking chemotherapy and have active cancer. 

We have seen a 10-fold increase in protections with patients receiving a third dose and we currently recommend for them to get a third dose 28 days after the second dose,” Edney said. 

During the week of Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, 93 cases were reported in Warren County. However, COVID-like Illness Visits during that week dropped from 57 on Aug. 28 to 23 in the week of Sept. 4.

Two new COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Warren County between Aug. 20 and Sept. 16.

 Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased from the peak of 1,667 on Aug. 19 to 1,097 on Sept. 13.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

Defense, field goals carry Hinds past Northeast

More than 1,800 attend Vicksburg Area Job Fair

Information on COVID-19 Booster Shots from Vicksburg physician Dan Edney

Charles L. Duck

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you know someone who got the COVID-19 vaccine and had negative side effects?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...