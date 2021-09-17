Letter to the Editor: The Stars shined in Vicksburg

We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the many organizations and individuals that supported the 8th Annual Ritz on the River — A Night in Hollywood!

The performance of Universal Crush was simply amazing and had all the Vicksburg stars on the dance floor for every single song. With a portion of the proceeds going to Rainbow Farms, it really showcased how much our city cares. The glitz and glamour of the night were so fun to witness from all the attendees. Ritz really brings the community together.

We would like to give praise to the numerous sponsors, volunteers, and attendees who made this event such a glamourous night. Ritz on the River sponsors include Mutual Credit Union, Ameristar Casino & Hotel, Bally’s Vicksburg, Ergon, Visit Mississippi, Julie Patton John-Keller Williams Realty, RiverHills Bank, Vicksburg Convalescent Home, Waterview Casino, Visit Vicksburg, City of Vicksburg (Mayor Flaggs, Alderman Monsour and Alderman Mayfield), VenuWorks, Elite Performance & Rehab, Guaranty Bank, Helping Hand Family Pharmacy, May & Company; Riverwalk Casino, Terry Service, Trustmark National Bank, Varner, Parker & Sessums and The Vicksburg Post.

The community volunteers that were willing to give of their time to assist in helping the event run smoothly include Kimble Bufkin, Walter Osborne, Katie Wong, Carolyn Allen, Melanie Allen, LaShunté Hubbard, Ritch Southard, Becky King and Shanna Dixon. Much appreciation goes to the set-up assistance from our friends Lionel Johnson and John Shorter with the City of Vicksburg Community Service Department.

An extra special thanks to Bally’s Vicksburg for furnishing the rooms for the band and Riverwalk Casino that came through in an extra special crisis. The paparazzi photographers, Marcus Allen and Issac Jones, were able to capture the special smiles and fun moments of the attendees.

The addition of the treasures for the silent auction by the Vicksburg Art Stars was so special. A huge thank you to Abby Perry, Larry Walker, Claire Huntley, Kristin Marie Colón, Robyn Lea and Mark Posey. Your hours of time to create the beautiful masterpieces were so appreciated.

Ritz on the River was a fantastic evening and the VCC looks forward to hosting it again in 2022 with many fun surprises in store!

Sincerely,

Annette Kirklin

Executive Director

Vicksburg Convention Center

Managed by VenuWorks