More than 1,800 attend Vicksburg Area Job Fair

The drive-thru, walk-up Vicksburg Area Job Fair held on Tuesday was a success according to organizers — and on Friday, the numbers were tallied to prove it.

Organizer Don Brown, of Warren Yazoo Behavioral Health and Mississippi State Personnel Board chairman, said initial reports show that 1,845 job-seekers attended the event.

Forty-one businesses registered, and out of those, 35 businesses were present at the event. Of the businesses present, 29 completed and returned surveys detailing their impression of the event.

A total of 145 job interviews were conducted on-site at the job fair, and since Tuesday, 156 job offers have been extended to members of the community.

“An estimated 316 individuals will be hired in the next 12 months as a result of attending the job fair,” Brown said. “For four hours, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to have that kind of impact, I am thrilled.”

Next year’s job fair is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.