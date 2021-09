A graveside service has been scheduled for Theresa Logan on Monday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 19, at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 4 to 6 p.m. with family being present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Theresa Logan transitioned from this life on Sept. 10, at the age of 57.