Vicksburg teenager indicted in death of 11-year-old cousin

A Vicksburg teenager accused of the June 8 shooting death of his 11-year-old cousin has been indicted by the Warren County grand jury.

Thomas Erwin Hardmon, 14, is charged in the indictment with manslaughter by culpable negligence in the shooting, which claimed the life of his cousin, Rashawn Wilbert. He is accused of pointing a 12-gauge shotgun at the boy and pulling the trigger. Hardmon has been certified to stand trial as an adult.

Other indictments include:

• Leroy Newton, 69, 2413 Hunt St.; aggravated assault. Newton is accused of stabbing a man on his right side during a domestic argument.

• Tevin Jamal Turner, 29, 740 Dabney St.; aggravated assault.

• Larry Donnell Allen, 50, 852 Brushy Creek Road, Crystal Springs; robbery.

• Xavier Kyle Taylor, 26, 1200 Mission 66, Apt. 102; aggravated assault and drive-by shooting. Taylor is accused of shooting a man during a May 22, 2020, incident at the Exxon gas station at the intersection of Clay Street and Mission 66.

• Leslie Lee Moore, 39, 1622 Broadhill; embezzlement and identity theft.

• Stephon Parker, 50, 9768 U.S. 61 South; credit card fraud.

• Ernesto Crespo, 30, 103 Bering St.; Nichole Michelle Warnock, 49, 493 Redbone Road, two counts possession of a weapon after a felony conviction.

• Alonzo Curtis, 39, 44 Taylors St.; sale of a controlled substance-cocaine.

• Kersey Albert Young, 29, 1200 Mission 66 Apt. 327; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute — marijuana.

• Undrier Cage, 43, 750 Whitaker Road, Redwood; simple assault on a law enforcement officer involving a Nov. 13, 2020, incident in which he attempted to flee from a police officer on foot.