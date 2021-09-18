FRAZIER: The value of community news and reading what is reported

There was a bit of fodder on Facebook this past weekend over the parade that was held in downtown Vicksburg.

In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, local first responders and some from neighboring cities took to Washington Street to honor those who lost their lives during the World Trade Center bombing.

The talk going around on social media was over the fact that some folks didn’t know about the parade.

And since they didn’t know about it, blame was thrown around, with some directed at The Post.

Well, you know me. I wasn’t going to sit idly by and let someone bad-mouth where I work. So, I promptly responded, letting them know they should have read the paper.

The Vicksburg Post ran a staff report in the Sept. 24, 2021, edition of the newspaper and the event ran, prior to the parade being held, in our community calendar — and I should know, I typed it.

The fact some people were complaining they didn’t know about the parade is a fine example of the importance of a community newspaper.

Because, had these folks picked up a copy of the paper or better yet, subscribed to The Post, they would have been made aware of the parade.

Newspapers took a hit with the surge of social media, and many folded.

But we in Vicksburg were fortunate. We still have a community newspaper.

I’m not just saying this because I work at The Post. Even if I didn’t work for the paper, I would still be glad we had a community newspaper, because I like knowing what is going on locally.

Think for a minute what it would be like if we didn’t have a newspaper in Vicksburg.

Maybe a social media outlet could report on some of the goings-on, but could it and would it be the same?

Last weekend, this weekend and for the next two weekends, The Post will be running pictures of the girls who will be serving on their respective schools’ homecoming courts.

For some, this may not seem like a big deal. But I bet you $100 it will be a big deal for these students and their parents.

Unlike social media, with a newspaper, mamas can cut out these pictures of their daughters and tuck them away for safekeeping.

I love going back and looking at the old newspaper clippings I saved.

I even have some that were given to me that were my grandmother’s. How special it was to see what she had thought important enough to clip out of her newspaper.

Newspapers are keepers of our past, while also serving as providers of current information.

And I know for a fact, my fellow colleagues work diligently to report on as much as they can about the goings-on in Vicksburg.

I’m sorry there were some in the community who missed out on last Saturday’s parade.

We can report, but we can’t make you read.