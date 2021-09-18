Vicksburg National Military Park sets Public Lands day for Oct. 2

Published 8:00 am Saturday, September 18, 2021

By John Surratt

Volunteers work to clean headstones at the Vicksburg National Military Park during the 2019 National Public Lands Day. (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)

The Vicksburg National Military Park will host its annual National Public Lands Day service event on Oct. 2 between 8 a.m. and noon.

According to the National Environmental Education Foundation, National Public Lands Day was established in 1994 and traditionally is held annually on the fourth Saturday in September.

The program is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands and attracts volunteers who work with National Park Service employees to help restore and improve public lands around the country. National Public Lands Day NPLD is also a  day and entrance fees are waived at national parks and other public lands.

According to information from the Vicksburg National Military Park, the project for 2021 involves cleaning headstones in the park’s National Cemetery.

Friends of Vicksburg National Military Park and Campaign will provide lunch during the event.

Because of COVID-19 guidelines, volunteers must pre-register and there are a limited number of spots available. To re-register, people should go to https://forms.office.com/g/ezVsjL57Fr to complete the registration form. Once registration is completed, volunteers will receive further event details will be sent to them by email.

For more information, people can contact Community Volunteer Ambassador Kristyn Pompa via email at kristyn_pompa@partner.nps.gov.

