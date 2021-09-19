The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Pickleball lessons

The new pickleball courts are open at Halls Ferry Park, and beginner lessons are being offered for those interested in learning the game.

Lessons will be offered Monday evenings and Saturday mornings through mid-October. The Monday lessons will be held Sept. 20 and 27, and Oct. 4 and 11, from 6 to 7 p.m. The Saturday lessons will go from 9 to 10 a.m. on Sept. 25 and Oct. 2, 9 and 16. All lessons are free.

Hinds baseball showcase

The Hinds Community College baseball program will host the 2021 Hinds Baseball Fall Showcase on Sept. 26 at Joe G. Moss Field on the Raymond campus.

The showcase is open to players in grades 9-12 who are looking to display their talents in front of the Hinds baseball coaching staff, along with numerous other junior colleges, universities and scouts.

Check-in/registration will begin at 11 a.m. on Sept. 26, and the showcase will run from noon until completion. The cost is $100 per player. All players must have a physical dated Oct. 25, 2019 or later.

Payment will not be accepted until the day of the showcase, but players can pre-register online and download a waiver form through sports.hindscc.edu/sports/baseball.

For more information, email Hinds assistant coach Andrew Gunn at Andrew.Gunn@hindscc.edu

Over the River Run

The 30th annual Over the River Run will start at 8 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Old Mississippi River Bridge located at I-20 and Washington Street. The event features a 5-mile run and 5-mile walk race across the Old Mississippi River Bridge and end at the state welcome center. A 1-mile fun run will follow.

The cost is $25 for adults, and $15 for ages 10 and younger. Parking will be at the Ameristar Hotel. After the race, entertainment and refreshments for all participants will be offered at the Ameristar Delta Point parking lot.

For more information, call 601-631-2997, email info@southernculture.org or visit southernculture.org