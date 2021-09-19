How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players

A weekly recap of performances by college football players from the Vicksburg area.

• Ole Miss offensive lineman Ben Brown (St. Aloysius) made his 37th consecutive start and helped the Rebels pile up 707 yards of offense in a 61-21 rout of Tulane.

• Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson (Vicksburg High) had three solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and one forced fumble in the loss to Ole Miss.

• Southern Miss wide receiver Demarcus Jones (Warren Central caught two passes for 13 yards in a 21-9 loss to Troy.

• Mississippi Valley State receiver Jacory Rankin (Port Gibson) caught two passes for 28 yards in a 58-13 loss to Stephen F. Austin.

• Mississippi College kicker Jance Riley (Central Hinds Academy) was 5-for-5 on PAT attempts and kicked off twice in a 63-0 victory against Fort Lauderdale.

• Southern University kicker Josh Griffin (Warren Central) kicked off five times in a 31-24 loss to McNeese State.

• Reinhardt University defensive lineman Vertez Shorter (Warren Central) had four tackles, including two sacks, in a 52-7 win over Campbellsville.

• Grambling defensive back Myron Stewart (Port Gibson) had four tackles, including one tackle for loss, in a 45-0 loss to Houston.

• Tennessee-Martin offensive lineman Malcolm Miller (Warren Central) and Northwestern State offensive lineman Stevie Ballard (Central Hinds) both saw playing time for their respective teams as Tennessee-Martin beat Northwestenr State 35-10.

• West Alabama defensive back Lamar Gray (Warren Central) had one tackle in an 80-0 win over North American University.

• Millsaps linebacker Marquis Tenner (Vicksburg) had one tackle in a 38-21 loss to Southwestern Assemblies of God University.