Mississippi Department of Public Safety launches anti-human trafficking website

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking/Special Victims Unit, a division of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, recently launched a newly designed website dedicated to combatting human trafficking.

The goal of the new website, funded by the Mississippi Legislature, is to provide citizens with a centralized location for information related to human trafficking in Mississippi.

Most importantly, the website provides instructions and contact information to report human trafficking for victims and those who suspect human trafficking.

Users can also access statistics related to human trafficking reports for the most recent reporting period and the website includes links to recent media releases related to human trafficking operations.

“Local law enforcement has not been briefed on this new website, so I can’t speak about it in detail,” Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said. “But a tool that will aid in receiving and disseminating information in a timely manner will be beneficial in rescuing victims and holding perpetrators accountable.”

The website offers citizens a variety of resources, including links to numerous national and state organizations committed to fighting human trafficking and assisting victims of human trafficking.

Users interested in hosting training or in need of a speaker to discuss human trafficking can submit a training request through the website. The website also outlines the establishment, purpose, structure and initiatives of the Mississippi Human Trafficking Council.

The newly designed website can be accessed by visiting www.dps.ms.gov/humantrafficking/. Website content will be continually updated to provide citizens with current information on human trafficking in Mississippi.

“The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking/Special Victims Unit’s new human trafficking website illustrates our continued commitment to ending human trafficking in Mississippi,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. “The website will raise awareness about human trafficking while providing citizens with the tools needed to identify and report this heinous crime, ultimately allowing us to hold traffickers accountable and create a safer Mississippi for all.”

“With the mission of making Mississippi a safer place for the state’s residents in mind, we are proud to announce the launch of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking/Special Victims Unit’s dedicated human trafficking website,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “It is our hope that this website will serve as a resource for citizens and an instrument in the fight against human trafficking in Mississippi.”