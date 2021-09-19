OUR OPINION: Vicksburg Area Job Fair meets needs of community

The Vicksburg Area Job Fair held on Tuesday proves two things: One, that employers in Vicksburg and beyond are eager to hire workers, and two, that there are people in Vicksburg who are eager to find jobs.

Nearly 2,000 people either drove by or walked up to booths to interact with employers over the span of four hours. The line of cars was non-stop, with many booths running out of promotional materials early on. The representatives all said they were floored by the community’s response. Given the weather and the fact that the event had previously been rescheduled, some had assumed attendance would be low.

However, it was a resounding success.

While one job fair event won’t fix the need for qualified workers at every understaffed business in the area, it does prove that there are, in fact, jobs in Warren County. There are open positions available for those who are willing to work hard and put forth the effort to apply.

From manufacturing to customer service to health care, employers are actively seeking people. They’re making every effort to attract employees by showcasing benefits and bonuses available on top of regular pay. Many businesses are offering more incentives to new hires than ever before. This gravy train won’t last forever, so it’s important that those in need of a job take advantage while they can.

Our local leaders place value in bringing jobs to Warren County and retaining ad valorem tax dollars that could go elsewhere. If we want our community to keep growing, we need to do our part and fill the multitude of available jobs at the local level.

There is an abundance of job openings in Warren County — and a shortage of excuses to not get to work.