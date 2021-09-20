Graveside services for Dennis Tyrae Smith are to be held on Tuesday, Sept. 21, in the Westlawn Cemetery in Cleveland, Miss., at noon with Rev. James Edwards officiating; a chapel visitation service will be held on Monday, Sept. 20, in the chapel of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Facial coverings and social distancing are required inside the building.

Dennis Tyrae Smith passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 14, in his home following a brief illness. He was 63. He had worked as a correctional officer and was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his two daughters, Shanika Hendrickson of Racine, Wis. and Alecia Early of Michigan; his mother, Emma L. Smith Jordan of Vicksburg; his brother, Carl E. Jordan of Atlanta, Ga.; and sister Yolanda Jordan Shepherd of Atlanta; six grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.