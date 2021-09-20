Dennis Tyrae Smith
Published 9:02 am Monday, September 20, 2021
Graveside services for Dennis Tyrae Smith are to be held on Tuesday, Sept. 21, in the Westlawn Cemetery in Cleveland, Miss., at noon with Rev. James Edwards officiating; a chapel visitation service will be held on Monday, Sept. 20, in the chapel of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Facial coverings and social distancing are required inside the building.
Dennis Tyrae Smith passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 14, in his home following a brief illness. He was 63. He had worked as a correctional officer and was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his two daughters, Shanika Hendrickson of Racine, Wis. and Alecia Early of Michigan; his mother, Emma L. Smith Jordan of Vicksburg; his brother, Carl E. Jordan of Atlanta, Ga.; and sister Yolanda Jordan Shepherd of Atlanta; six grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.