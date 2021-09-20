Monday afternoon fire severely damages Vicksburg home

Published 5:21 pm Monday, September 20, 2021

By John Surratt

Vicksburg firefighters prepared to attack some hot spots as they work to extinguish a house fire at 149 Rosedale Drive. The 12:14 p.m. fire severely damaged the house. (Photo by John Surratt)

An afternoon fire Monday seriously damaged a home on Roseland Drive, making it unlivable, Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk said.

The 12:14 p.m., a fire at 149 Roseland Drive was reported by a passerby who called 911 and said there appeared to be smoke coming from the home, Danczyk said. No one was home at the time of the fire.

“When Engine 8 arrived at the scene, they confirmed the house was on fire from the rear of the structure,” he said.

As Engine 8’s crew began deploying to fight the blaze, he said, they noticed some suspicious items on the ground near the rear outside door and a bedroom fully involved. He said fire department Capt. Ricky Martin notified fire investigator Nathaniel Williams and the homeowner about the items the crew found.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.

“We’re trying to get all facts we can to determine what happened,” Danczyk said. He is Williams is talking with the homeowner about the blaze. He said firefighters responded to a fire at the same home about one year ago.

“This is a traumatic event,” Danczyk said.

He said the interior of the house had severe heat, flame and smoke damage, making the home unlivable.

Besides Engine 8, Engine 6, Ladder 3, the battalion chief, Danczyk and deputy chiefs Trey Martin and Derrick Stamps, rescue and ambulance responded to the call.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Monday afternoon fire severely damages Vicksburg home

Smith resigns as HR director for city of Vicksburg; board to eliminate post

Four Down Territory: Gators’ defense steps it up, Corral lights it up, SEC refs stink it up

Warren County residents meet at Merit Health to pray for COVID patients, medical workers

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you know someone who got the COVID-19 vaccine and had negative side effects?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...