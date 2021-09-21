Alfred C. Erves, Jr., passed on Sept. 14.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Greater Grove Street

Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Hickory Tree Church Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home and at the church on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service.