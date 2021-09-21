Alfred C. Erves, Jr.

Published 3:24 pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021

By Staff Reports

Alfred C. Erves, Jr., passed on Sept. 14.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Greater Grove Street
Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Hickory Tree Church Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home and at the church on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service.

More News

Pemberton Street stabbing suspect identified, still at large

Hands-on approach leads to increased enrollment at Vicksburg Catholic School Early Learning Center

Ida Mae Russell

Alfred C. Erves, Jr.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you think the city of Vicksburg has a high rate of crime?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...