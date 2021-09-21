Chad Lee Hicks passed away on Aug. 26 in Chatsworth, Ga.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Conner Hicks; mother, Dixie McKenzie; father and stepmother, Benny and Karen Hicks; sisters, Kellie (Justin) Wheeler and Tandy Reynolds; and grandparents, Lee and Nita Brown.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Troy and Maezell Hicks.

Chad was born in Vicksburg and graduated from Northwest High School. He attended Ole Miss and was a lifelong Rebels fan.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 at Greenlawn Gardens at 11 a.m. Following the service, all life celebrants are invited to visit the family at 1824 Vicklan St.