City of Vicksburg raises pay for seven workers

Seven city employees will find their paychecks a bit larger after the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen raised their pay above the 3-percent raise it approved on Sept. 15.

The board approved the raises for the workers after an executive session at its Monday meeting. The seven employees who received the raises Monday were omitted from the list of raises through an oversight, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said.

The board on Sept. 15 approved a 5-percent raise for police and firefighters and a 3-percent raise for all non-civil service employees. The ordinance setting the raises included a provision allowing some public works and utilities employees and water and gas administration employees to receive raises above the 3 percent increase.

“We did have a group of employees whose salary we raised above the 3 percent because of their function and because of their different responsibilities in the water and gas departments and public works,” Flaggs said.

“We looked at the departments that function at a high level and gave 3 percent plus a $1 or $1.50 (an hour extra),” Flaggs said after meeting. “In the public works department, you have some supervisors and employees in the public works department whose salaries haven’t been raised in a while as related to their position, so we adjusted those.

“We’ve been doing that every pay raise increase since I’ve been here,” he said. “That’s because the pay scale was so low for those positions.”