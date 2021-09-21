A celebration of life for Mary Lucy Russell will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, at Greater Grove Street Baptist Church at 11 a.m.

Mary will lie in repose at Greater Grove from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. She is a graduate of Rosa A. Temple High School and she furthered her education at North Hennepin College in Brooklyn Park, Minn.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilber Russell; her mother, Fannie Mae Combs; her daughter, Helen Hughes and her grandson, Hassan “Dorian” Abbul-Malik.

She leaves to cherish her golden memories her daughters, Nikita Griffin, LaTrena Griffin and Tamika Griffin; one son, Shon Griffin; four siblings, John Lee, Nathaniel Combs, Dennis McClain and Florence Slaughter; 23 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, a host of other family members and friends.

Mary will be carried to her final resting place by horse-drawn carriage to Cedar Hill Cemetery. Mary Lucy Russell transitioned Thursday, Sept. 16, in Coons Rapids, Minn. at the age of 68.