Nikki T. Mayfield passed away on Sept. 15 at Merit Health River Region.

A graveside service celebrating her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Pastor Reginald Walker officiating.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.