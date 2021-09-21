Pemberton Street stabbing suspect identified, still at large

Published 3:56 pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021

By Staff Reports

A female victim is wheeled out of a home on Pemberton Street in Vicksburg following a stabbing on Saturday. (Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier)

Following a stabbing incident on Saturday in Vicksburg, the suspect has been identified but is still at large.

Aereia Harrington, of Vicksburg, was identified by the Vicksburg Police Department on Tuesday as a person of interest in the stabbing, which took place at a residence on Pemberton Street.

A female victim was taken to Merit Health River Region, Sgt. Bobby Jones said on Saturday. 

“She was stabbed in the up right of her chest and has been taken to the hospital,” Jones said.

The wound was not life-threatening. 

Jones said there had been an altercation between two women and, following the stabbing, the perpetrator left the scene. 

