SWAC and Pac-12 announce basketball partnership

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pac-12 and the Southwestern Athletic Conference are forming a basketball educational and scheduling partnership.

The partnership announced Monday will include home-and-home series between the member institutions in each conference.

The partnership in men’s and women’s basketball will begin in November 2022 with two-year home-and-home series through 2026.

As part of the partnership, student-athletes will participate in social justice and antiracism educational components as part of the games. The programming will be a collaboration between leadership from the two participating basketball programs.

“The Southwestern Athletic Conference is extremely excited to partner with the Pac-12 for what we truly feel will be a remarkable experience for our student-athletes and 12 member institutions,” SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland said in a statement. “This is a game changer and the opportunity for a collaboration of this significant magnitude has never occurred in the history of HBCU Athletics. We applaud the Pac-12 and its leadership for having the foresight and vision to put this historical initiative together. The Pac-12 has shown a steadfast commitment towards playing an active role in diversity initiatives and impactful collaborations with HBCUs and this partnership is a win-win for both conferences as our respective missions are closely aligned. The Pac-12 and the SWAC are united in our efforts to expand the positive impact of the game of basketball well beyond the court. We’re excited to get this new venture started and truly feel the best is yet to come.”

Athletic departments also will facilitate private meetings between athletic directors and their respective senior staff.

The first home-and-home series will include Southern and Arizona, Florida A&M and Oregon, Alabama State and USC, Arizona State and Texas Southern, Colorado and Grambling, and Washington State against Prairie View A&M.

Alcorn State, Jackson State and Mississippi Valley State will be involved in the second wave of home-and-home series to be played in 2024 and 2025. Those matchups were not yet announced.

SWAC vs. Pac-12 basketball matchups: