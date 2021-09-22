Vicksburg woman charged in Friday homicide going to grand jury

The Friday night shooting death of a Vicksburg man will be presented to the Warren County grand jury, according to the Vicksburg Police Department.

A police department spokesman said the case is being referred to the grand jury because Shannon Williams, 37, who is accused of shooting Jamal Stowers, 33, had a protective order against Stowers at the time of the incident.

Stowers was shot about 7:44 p.m. on Friday. Police officers responding to the call about the shooting found him outside near the street. He was declared dead at the scene.