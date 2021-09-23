Funeral services for Alyce Elizabeth Evans-Shields are to be held on Friday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m. Graveside services will be held in the Cedar Hill Cemetery with Reverend Herman Sylvester officiating under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23, in the funeral home from 1 to 6 p.m. The family will not be present and facial coverings and social distancing shall be observed.

Alyce Elizabeth Shields passed away on Saturday, Sept. 18, in her home surrounded by family following a lengthy illness. She was 96. Shields was a retired bank teller and member of Pleasant Green M.B. Church where she was a member of Pleasant Green Women. She also taught Sunday School at Mt. Calvary M.B. Church, was a member of the Pioneer Red Cross Gray Ladies, a charter member of the Tyner Ford Post #213 American Legion Auxiliary and a charter member of the National Association of Negro Business Professional Women, Inc.

She was preceded in death by her father, Squash Bryant, and her mother, Mary Alice Bynum, and her husband Fred Douglas Shields.

She is survived by her three sons, Dorwin Shields, Robert Shields and Mikhail Shields, all of Vicksburg; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.