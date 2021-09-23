Bobbie Eichelberger Carlisle was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world on Sept. 21 at age 75 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives with respect and generosity.

She was born to Bob and Robbie Faye Everett Eichelberger on Aug. 31, 1946, in Morton, Miss. After graduating high school, where she won the Betty Crocker award, Bobbie completed her Bachelor’s Degree at Mississippi State University. She received merit as an outstanding student from the College of Education, while also performing as a clarinetist with the Famous Maroon Band. Master’s and Specialist degrees soon followed from Mississippi College.

After college, she began her 39-year career with the Vicksburg-Warren School District, most as a sixth-grade math teacher and then as a lead teacher with several of the local elementary schools. While in Vicksburg, she met her husband, Hayes Carlisle, and together, they had two children, Magen and Allen. Bobbie’s pride was in helping others reach their full potential, and she shared her passion for learning with thousands of children over the years as a schoolteacher. One of her favorite things was talking to former students around town who always had endearing words for “Mrs. Carlisle.”

Bobbie was a long-time member of Porter’s Chapel United Methodist Church, where she continuously provided a helping hand. Her generosity to others was always apparent, and two of her favorite causes included St. Jude Children’s Hospital and cooking/delivering for Meals On Wheels.

Bobbie loved life and enjoyed the simplest pleasures that life had to offer. She appreciated having a great meal with her family and friends while enjoying the company around her. Her weekly “sit-down” dinners, jointly held with her sister and family, will always be remembered by her loved ones.

Bobbie had a love of gardening, and she became an active member of the Warren County Master Gardeners. She saw the beauty in nature and wanted to spread God’s splendor using her green thumb. Bobbie also enjoyed traveling and was eager to share stories from her adventures around the world. Canoeing trips with Hayes were also enjoyed, from the sand bed rivers of Mississippi to the whitewater of the Appalachian Mountains.

Her pleasant personality was contagious to everyone she met. Bobbie is survived by her husband, Hayes; a daughter, Magen Williams (Brad); a son, Allen Carlisle (Anna); a sister, Betty Whitaker (Clarence); two brothers, John Eichelberger (Lisa) and Paul Eichelberger (Rene); four grandchildren, Nate, Hayes, Emily and Cora and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24 at the Porter’s Chapel United Methodist Church near the corner of Porter’s Chapel Road and Gibson Road in Vicksburg. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Porter’s Chapel United Methodist Church on her behalf.