Cassandra Scott Galloway

Published 3:59 pm Thursday, September 23, 2021

By Staff Reports

Cassandra Scott Galloway passed away on Sept. 17 at Merit Health River Region.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Zion Travelers Missionary
Baptist Church with Dr. Leonard Walker officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 24 from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

