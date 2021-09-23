Cassandra Scott Galloway passed away on Sept. 17 at Merit Health River Region.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Zion Travelers Missionary

Baptist Church with Dr. Leonard Walker officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 24 from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.