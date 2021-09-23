Doris LaVerne Bradley

Published 2:00 pm Thursday, September 23, 2021

By Staff Reports

Funeral services for Miss Doris LaVerne Bradley, age 95, were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at First Baptist Church in Sondheimer, La., with Rev. Billy Castilaw officiating.

Burial followed at Silver Cross Cemetery in Tallulah, La. Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home in Tallulah.

Bradley passed away on Monday, Sept. 20, at Madison Parish Hospital in Tallulah. She was born Feb. 25, 1926, in Crowville, La.

