Funeral services for Eddie Williams are to be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, in the Chapel of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Rev. Gregory Butler officiating.

Interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. with facial coverings and social distancing observed.

Eddie Williams passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 14, in his home surrounded by family following a lengthy illness. He was 72. He was a member of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alex Williams; his mother, Ruth Nix; his brothers, James Williams, Alfred Williams and Ray Williams; his sisters Mary Cooksey, Rosa Thomas and Vera Guidry.

He is survived by his wife, Tami Williams of Vicksburg; his daughter Yolanda Brown Ragan of Vicksburg; his brother Phillard Williams of Vicksburg; his sisters, Estella Banks of Vicksburg and Ellen Williams-Thomas of Houma, La., and three grandchildren.