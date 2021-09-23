Fire at Batesville Casket Co. in Vicksburg caused by malfunctioning equipment

Published 1:49 pm Thursday, September 23, 2021

By John Surratt

Multiple fire trucks responded to a fire at the Batesville Casket Co. facility off Highway 61 South on Wednesday night. (photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)

A malfunctioning piece of equipment was the cause of a fire that forced the evacuation of workers from a section of the Batesville Casket Co., 687 Warrenton Lane, Wednesday night, Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk said.

The fire occurred about 7:14 p.m.

Danczyk said the equipment overheated, causing a conveyor belt on it to catch fire, filling the area with smoke and forcing employees to leave. Firefighters from Station Number 5, which is near the plant, arrived to find smoke coming out of the building.

They were able to extinguish the fire and vent smoke from the building, allowing workers to return.

Ladder 15, Engine 8, the Battalion chief, Danczyk, a rescue truck and an ambulance responded to the fire.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Gators aren’t looking past homecoming opponent Jim Hill

Eli reflects on career, life as Giants prepare to retire his number

Barbara Scott Wheeler

Cassandra Scott Galloway

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you think the city of Vicksburg has a high rate of crime?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...