Home2Suites by Hilton opens in Vicksburg

Home2Suites by Hilton, the mid-tier, all-suite hotel brand opened Wednesday in Vicksburg.

The 87-suite hotel is located at 40 Maxwell Drive, off East Clay Street, and is owned and managed by Southern Hospitality Services, LLC.

“We’re delighted to partner with Hilton Worldwide to be a part of the industry’s All Suites portfolio,” said Lynn Foley, Director of Sales. “It will add to the city’s offerings and provides a new and exciting long- and short-term stay option with expanded community spaces, flexible room configurations and enhanced breakfast offerings that ensure guests have a varied selection no matter how long they stay.”

The new Home2Suites by Hilton in Vicksburg will provide guests with the amenities and services they need to feel comfortable while traveling, such as:

Stylish suites that are customizable for work or relaxing

In-suite kitchens with fridge included

Free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel

Over 400 free breakfast combinations served daily at the Inspired Table

Spin2Cycle – Hilton’s innovative laundry and fitness facility

Furry friends are welcome

Business center with free printing

Sustainable & eco-friendly efforts throughout the hotel

No cap on earned Hilton Honors Points

All Home2Suites by Hilton hotels offer easy access to technology and inviting community spaces, as well as the trademark Home2 Suites amenities standard in all properties, such as the Oasis lobby area, the Home2MKT for grab-and-go items, the Spin2Cycle, a combined laundry and fitness area, and the Inspired Table.

Home2Suites by Hilton in Vicksburg will participate in Hilton’s award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton HHonors. Hilton HHonors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to benefits including an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton HHonors app, where HHonors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key.

Read more about Home2 Suites by Hilton at www.home2suites.com and www.new.ome2suites.com.