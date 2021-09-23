Monday fire believed to cover break-in attempt, Vicksburg fire chief says

A Monday afternoon fire that severely damaged a home on Roseland Drive in Vicksburg was reportedly set to cover up a burglary.

Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk said the investigation into the cause of the fire indicated that it was incendiary in nature.

“We believe the fire was set to cover a break-in and burglary at the residence,” he said, adding fire investigator Nathaniel Williams found telltale signs at the scene that indicated there had been an apparent burglary at the home.

He said the case remains under investigation and authorities are looking for suspects in the fire.

The 12:14 p.m. fire at 149 Roseland Drive was reported Monday by a passerby who called 911 and said there appeared to be smoke coming from the home. No one was home at the time of the fire.

When Engine 8 arrived at the scene, firefighters found fire coming from the rear of the home and began deploying to fight the blaze. While fighting the fire, firefighters noticed some suspicious items on the ground near the rear outside door, and fire department Capt. Ricky Martin notified Williams and the homeowner about the items the crew found.

Danczyk said the damage was so extensive that it rendered the house unlivable. He said firefighters responded to a fire at the same house one year ago, but the fires were unrelated.