Rev. Thomas E. Bernard passed away on Sept. 17 in Jackson, Miss., at the age of 67.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 11 a.m. at Travelers Rest Baptist Church in Vicksburg. Public viewing will be on Friday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Travelers Rest Baptist Church in Vicksburg, and from 3 to 6 p.m. at Willis and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson.