Aubrey Woods still missing from Vicksburg

The Vicksburg Police Department is still looking for Aubrey Woods, who was first reported missing on Sept. 16.

Woods, address unknown, is a 60-year-old Black male, bald with a gray beard. He is 5’7” and approximately 150 pounds. His birthday is Oct. 9.

According to VPD, he often spends time in the Mission 66 area.

Residents are encouraged to be on the lookout for Woods and call VPD Sgt. Curtis J. Judge if they know of Woods’ whereabouts.

“If anyone has any vacant homes or properties in their care, I would ask that they check and see if he might be staying there,” Judge said Friday.

Judge can be contacted at 601-831-8026, or those with information can call the police department at 601-636-2511.