JUCO football roundup: Hinds stuns No. 5 Gulf Coast; EMCC, Co-Lin, Jones win big

RAYMOND — Hinds Community College turned a huge deficit into one of the biggest upsets of the Mississippi junior college football season.

BeSean McCray threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Tabashi Thomas with 14 seconds remaining as Hinds shocked No. 5 Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College 42-37 on Thursday.

McCray passed for 300 yards and two TDs, Jeffrey Pittman rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns for Hinds.

The Eagles trailed by 28 points after Philip Short threw a 65-yard TD pass to K.T. Hicks to give Gulf Coast a 31-3 lead with 13 minutes left in the second quarter.

“I told these guys we have to stick to together as a family,” Hinds head coach Larry Williams said. “It goes a long way when our team plays together.”

Hinds (3-1, 1-0 MACCC South) scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to get back in the game. Former Vicksburg High star Cedric Phillips had an 8-yard TD run, Pittman scored on a 15-yard run, and McCray threw a 44-yard pass to Thomas to cut it to 31-23 with 1:11 left in the second quarter.

Pittman then scored on runs of 1 and 67 yards to put Hinds ahead 36-31 midway through the third quarter.

Gulf Coast (3-1, 1-1) regained the lead with a pair of field goals by Dylan Wasson, before McCray and Thomas hooked up for the game-winning touchdown pass in the final seconds.

Gulf Coast got a long kickoff return by Hicks to get across midfield, but a Hail Mary failed as time expired.

“It was a strange, strange game,” Gulf Coast coach Jack Wright said. “It was almost like things came too easy at first. And then their talent showed. They’re a good football team. They’ve got a great quarterback who continued to make plays all night, and you’ve got to give them credit. For getting out of the hole they dug for themselves.”

Jones 35, Itawamba 23

Quaterius Hawkins threw two touchdown passes in the second half, and Jones College (4-0) surged past Itawamba Community College (0-4) to remain unbeaten.

Itawamba led 17-14 after Shane Lasher kicked a 32-yard field goal with 8:37 left in the third quarter, and then Jones took over. Hawkins threw touchdown passes of 23 yards to Chad O’Neal Jr. and 31 yards to Bud Tolbert, and Robert Henry ripped off a 46-yard touchdown run to give the Bobcats a 35-17 lead with 1:21 left in the game.

Hawkins finished 15-of-27 passing for 162 yards and two touchdowns for Jones, while La’Damian Webb rushed for 135 yards and two TDs.

Itawamba quarterback Dylan Faulk was 29-of-45 for 284 yards and three touchdowns, but also threw three interceptions and was sacked three times. Shamar Sandgren caught seven passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Northwest 45, Northeast 13

No. 14 Northwest Mississippi (3-1, 2-0 MACCC North) rolled up a season-high 480 yards of total offense and easily defeated Northeast Mississippi (0-4, 0-1) for the seventh consecutive time.

Michael Hiers led Northwest to the win by completing 23 of 33 passes for 327 yards and three touchdowns. E. Jai Mason and Tyson Keys each had 94 yards and one touchdown receiving, while Jamarien Bracey scored twice on the ground.

Sam Brumfield had two of Northwest’s six sacks on defense, as well as a forced fumble.

Northeast quarterback Carter Putt threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score.

Copiah-Lincoln 48, Pearl River 15

Drexlan Allen ran for 161 yards on only five carries as Copiah-Lincoln (2-2, 2-0 MACCC South) crushed Pearl River (1-3, 0-2) on Thursday. Allen scored two touchdowns — a 75-yard run on Co-Lin’s second play of the game, and a 63-yard run with 4:18 left in the first quarter.

Pearl River only trailed 14-13 at halftime, but Co-Lin scored 34 straight points to blow the game open. Colton Gardner threw two touchdown passes in the second half, and Ques McNeal returned an interception 22 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter.

East Central 21, Southwest Mississippi 13

Desmond Williams blocked a potential go-ahead field goal with two minutes remaining, and teammate Michael Coats Jr. returned it 86 yards for a clinching touchdown as East Central Community College (1-3, 1-1 MACCC South) defeated Southwest Mississippi (1-3, 0-2).

Keyser Booth turned a short pass into a 73-yard touchdown to give East Central a 14-13 lead. Larry Wilson ran for 108 yards and a TD for the Warriors, as well.

Southwest quarterback Christopher Roberson had a 36-yard touchdown run and threw a 36-yard TD pass to Jacoby Bellazar.

The teams combined for 19 punts and nine turnovers. East Central was 0-for-12 on third down attempts, while Southwest was just 2-for-14.

East Mississippi 49, Holmes 7

Five different players scored touchdowns for East Mississippi (4-0, 2-0 MACCC North) during a 35-point second quarter that allowed the Lions to blow out Holmes (0-4, 0-2).

East Mississippi quarterback Jamari Jones threw a 14-yard TD pass to Zias Perryman, a 13-yarder to Jontarius Henderson, a 46-yard strike to Zach Patterson, and added a 28-yard TD run of his own to give the Lions a 49-0 lead at halftime.

Drew Tuazama had a 4-yard fumble return TD for East Mississippi’s other first-half touchdown. Three of the five touchdowns came in a span of less than two minutes.

Jones was 17-of-28 passing for 212 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for 91 yards and one TD.