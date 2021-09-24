Vicksburg student chosen to attend Mississippi School of the Arts

Madison Waters of Vicksburg has the opportunity to complete their junior and senior years of high school at the Mississippi School of the Arts (MSA) in Brookhaven.

The Mississippi School of the Arts (MSA) is an 11th and 12th grade visual and performing arts residential, public high school located in Brookhaven. Students not only meet and exceed the traditional Mississippi high school curriculum, but they also receive special instruction in visual arts, vocal music, dance, literary arts, filmmaking/media arts and theater.

Waters was accepted into the Vocal Music program.

Students interested in MSA apply by Feb. 1 of their sophomore year. In addition to MSA students consistently winning awards for their work on the state, regional and national levels, the school holds the No. 2 highest ACT average in the state.

“MSA is a great school for those students who want to explore the arts in an extraordinary way,” a statement from the school read. “We also fill a special need for students with demonstrated talent that need a collegiate level learning experience in the arts that is not widely available across our state.”

For additional information, call 601-823-1300 or visit the school’s website at www.msabrookhaven.org.