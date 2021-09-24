Wilhelmina Hoffman Ellison

Published 4:09 pm Friday, September 24, 2021

By Staff Reports

Wilhelmina “Willie” Hoffman Ellison died Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Merit Health-River Region Medical Center. She was 95.

Willie was born April 26, 1926, In New Orleans, La., to the late John and Ethel Hoffman. She was a dance instructor and owned her own dance studio for many years. She later worked as a realtor and owned three dance supply stores. She loved her children, Christian Clesi and Dustin Clesi and was a member of the Catholic Order at Monastery.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Ellison.

She is survived by her two sons, Christian Clesi and Dustin Clesi, and two granddaughters, Amy
and Erika Clesi.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29m at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave. Burial will be held at Ula Cemetery in Westcliffe, Colo.

More News

Warren County man airlifted after falling from tree stand

Vicksburg Board approves temporary revamp of Human Resources Department

Asalee Cook

City of Vicksburg begins process to borrow $11 million for capital improvements

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you think the city of Vicksburg has a high rate of crime?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...