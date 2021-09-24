Wilhelmina Hoffman Ellison

Wilhelmina “Willie” Hoffman Ellison died Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Merit Health-River Region Medical Center. She was 95.

Willie was born April 26, 1926, In New Orleans, La., to the late John and Ethel Hoffman. She was a dance instructor and owned her own dance studio for many years. She later worked as a realtor and owned three dance supply stores. She loved her children, Christian Clesi and Dustin Clesi and was a member of the Catholic Order at Monastery.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Ellison.

She is survived by her two sons, Christian Clesi and Dustin Clesi, and two granddaughters, Amy

and Erika Clesi.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29m at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave. Burial will be held at Ula Cemetery in Westcliffe, Colo.