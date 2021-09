Funeral services for Arlis “Shorty” Edgar Etheridge II, age 76, were held at 1 p.m., Saturday,

Sept. 25, at Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home in Tallulah, La., with Bro. Jason Lupo

officiating. Visitation began at noon. Burial followed the funeral service in Silver Cross Cemetery

in Tallulah.

Shorty was born on Jan. 29, 1945, in Eudora, Ark. He passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, at his home in Mound, La.