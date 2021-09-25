FRAZIER: Bring on the Holiday Season

After reading my colleague’s column this week, I think I am going to have to beg to differ with her.

While I agree in theory with her notion — enjoy each season, and don’t jump the gun and have Halloween decorations out before the leaves begin to drop or Christmas in the fall — I just can’t abide.

Maybe it’s our age difference, but probably not. I have always strived to have my holiday decorations out and hung, so I can enjoy them for as long as possible. With my type of personality, it takes a while to make everything look just the way I want it to, so if I don’t start early, Santa will have come and gone.

Admittedly, I did pull out my fall pumpkins a bit earlier than usual this year. I know August is still considered a summer month, but I was headed out of town, and I knew if I didn’t strike while the iron was hot, those pumpkins might have had to wait until next year.

Also, I must confess, just this week, I stopped in at a store that I knew carried garlands. It’s quite popular and sells like hotcakes and I knew if I wanted to add to my collection, I better get it while the getting was good.

Planning ahead has its perks.

Wait until my editor’s little daughter sets her heart on a particular toy for Christmas and they are all sold out. Us seasoned parents know the ending to that tale.

One other little item that needs to be pulled together in advance of the season is the 2021 November/December issue of the Vicksburg Living Magazine.

Although we are just now having our first nip of cool air, it takes time to proofread, layout the design and print a magazine.

Therefore, we are already asking you to start submitting pictures — you know, the ones that run in the back of the magazine.

As in past editions, our themes run congruent with the season, (my editor should like this) so we are asking folks to send us a favorite Christmas picture. It can be pictures taken last year during the holidays or one taken years ago.

The vintage pictures are my favorite.

Some of the suggestions include pictures of the kids with Santa, a family shot around the Christmas Tree, a festive Christmas party or Christmas card poses. I know at Crawford Street United Methodist Church, they have a children’s Christmas Pageant each year. Surely some mothers would like to see a picture of their little angel in this edition.

And with each picture, please include the names of all those in the photograph.

The clock is ticking. We need the pictures no later than Oct. 4.

As for my editor, I will respect her “honoring the holidays as the calendar dictates and not rush into what the season brings.”

But for me and my house, the lights will be twinkling as soon as the last bit of turkey is eaten.

“HO HO HO.”