FRAZIER: Bring on the Holiday Season

Published 4:00 am Saturday, September 25, 2021

By Terri Cowart Frazier

After reading my colleague’s column this week, I think I am going to have to beg to differ with her.

While I agree in theory with her notion — enjoy each season, and don’t jump the gun and have Halloween decorations out before the leaves begin to drop or Christmas in the fall — I just can’t abide. 

Maybe it’s our age difference, but probably not. I have always strived to have my holiday decorations out and hung, so I can enjoy them for as long as possible. With my type of personality, it takes a while to make everything look just the way I want it to, so if I don’t start early, Santa will have come and gone. 

Admittedly, I did pull out my fall pumpkins a bit earlier than usual this year. I know August is still considered a summer month, but I was headed out of town, and I knew if I didn’t strike while the iron was hot, those pumpkins might have had to wait until next year.

Also, I must confess, just this week, I stopped in at a store that I knew carried garlands. It’s quite popular and sells like hotcakes and I knew if I wanted to add to my collection, I better get it while the getting was good. 

Planning ahead has its perks. 

Wait until my editor’s little daughter sets her heart on a particular toy for Christmas and they are all sold out. Us seasoned parents know the ending to that tale. 

One other little item that needs to be pulled together in advance of the season is the 2021 November/December issue of the Vicksburg Living Magazine. 

Although we are just now having our first nip of cool air, it takes time to proofread, layout the design and print a magazine. 

Therefore, we are already asking you to start submitting pictures — you know, the ones that run in the back of the magazine.

As in past editions, our themes run congruent with the season, (my editor should like this) so we are asking folks to send us a favorite Christmas picture. It can be pictures taken last year during the holidays or one taken years ago. 

The vintage pictures are my favorite. 

Some of the suggestions include pictures of the kids with Santa, a family shot around the Christmas Tree, a festive Christmas party or Christmas card poses. I know at Crawford Street United Methodist Church, they have a children’s Christmas Pageant each year. Surely some mothers would like to see a picture of their little angel in this edition. 

And with each picture, please include the names of all those in the photograph.  

The clock is ticking. We need the pictures no later than Oct. 4.  

As for my editor, I will respect her “honoring the holidays as the calendar dictates and not rush into what the season brings.” 

But for me and my house, the lights will be twinkling as soon as the last bit of turkey is eaten. 

“HO HO HO.”  

 

 

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

FRAZIER: Bring on the Holiday Season

Frances Welch Farrell

Oak Grove uses second-half blitz to bury Vikings

Flashes KO Cathedral for first win of season

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you think the city of Vicksburg has a high rate of crime?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...